Liverpool hopeful Jurgen Klopp will return for Shrewsbury Town FA Cup tie

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Liverpool are hopeful manager Jurgen Klopp will be back in the dugout for tomorrow's FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town - according to assistant coach Peter Krawietz.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
The Reds boss missed his side's last Premier League outing and has been self isolating following a positive Covid-19 test.

Throughout the build up to tomorrow's third round tie it hasn't been confirmed whether the German will be back in the dugout to lead his side.

However, in his pre-match press conference assistant coach Krawietz revealed the club are hopeful Klopp will return for the game.

And he also revealed an unnamed player has been recalled from a loan spell and was hoping to join the Liverpool squad, which has this week been hampered by a number of positive Covid tests.

When asked if Klopp would be back on the touchline, Krawietz said: "We hope so of course.

"He is well so far, he feels fine, but of course the regulations are how they are and he has to do tests as well. We hope he will be fine to be in tomorrow, yes."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

