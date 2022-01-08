Liverpool hopeful Jurgen Klopp will return for Shrewsbury Town FA Cup tie

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

The Reds boss missed his side's last Premier League outing and has been self isolating following a positive Covid-19 test.

Throughout the build up to tomorrow's third round tie it hasn't been confirmed whether the German will be back in the dugout to lead his side.

However, in his pre-match press conference assistant coach Krawietz revealed the club are hopeful Klopp will return for the game.

And he also revealed an unnamed player has been recalled from a loan spell and was hoping to join the Liverpool squad, which has this week been hampered by a number of positive Covid tests.

When asked if Klopp would be back on the touchline, Krawietz said: "We hope so of course.