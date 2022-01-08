FA Cup: Liverpool v Shrewsbury - Match Preview

Steve Cotterill and Jurgen Klopp (AMA)

Shrewsbury Town head north in a bid to write their name into the headlines and secure one of the most famous wins in the club’s history by beating Jurgen Klopp’s men in the third round tie.

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final at Arsenal on Thursday was postponed because of a significant Covid-19 outbreak at the Anfield club, but tomorrow’s tie will go ahead despite continued uncertainty in the home ranks.

Indeed it remains unclear whether Klopp will be in the dugout, with assistant Peter Krawietz poised to lead from the sidelines.

But competition rules state the Reds must field a side in the competition, unless severe extenuating circumstances, and registration regulations allow the hosts to field youngsters, as was the case in February 2020 between the clubs.

A squad entirely featuring under-23s and under-18s, like two years ago, is not expected this time.

Liverpool do have senior players free of the virus and available. If healthy, the likes of Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino all need minutes.

Cotterill is undeterred by the unknown. He has been busy working on shape preparation for the tie. Klopp has almost entirely used a 4-3-3 system in six years at Anfield, and anything otherwise would be a big surprise.

“It hasn’t been difficult for us to prepare, because there’s lots of things we do that we will carry on with whoever we play against, so that’s irrelevant,” Cotterill explained.

“I think the game will be more dictated by what side Liverpool put out against us, but that is their prerogative.

“Whatever team they pick, whoever is available, that’s down to Jurgen Klopp, for him to pick his team, not for me to have any opinions, because he wouldn’t have an opinion on my team, so we respect that.

“Any player that puts on a Liverpool shirt this weekend will be a good player, that’s why they’re playing for Liverpool.

“There’s lots of themes to what their first-team do to their younger age groups, their under-23s.

“While the names on the teamsheet might be different, we won’t expect them to play any different, they will all be coached in the same way.

“Jurgen’s been at Liverpool for a long time now for under-18s or under-23s coaches to pass on those thoughts and theories to younger age groups.”