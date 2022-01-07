Shrewsbury Town down to 9/1 to pull off Liverpool FA Cup shock

Ethan Ebanks-Landell of Shrewsbury Town competes with Ki-Jana Hoever and Neco Williams of Liverpool.

The third round draw has thrown up some potential banana skins for the big sides - with Salop being one club looking to record a famous victory at Anfield two years after their last FA Cup appearance at Liverpool.

Going into Sunday's clash Salop will be one of the biggest outsiders with bookies offering odds of 9/1 for Steve Cotterill's men to pull of a shock against Jurgen Klopp's Reds, who have been hampered by Covid-19 over the last week.

Prior to their Covid-19 outbreak in the camp many bookmakers were offering odds in excess of 20/1 - however the odds have now been slashed in light of the current situation.

Elsewhere, Chesterfield are the biggest outsiders of the third round according to the bookies, with the National League side 37/1 to pull off a victory against Chelsea.