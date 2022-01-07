Shrewsbury fans told to be loud and proud

Shrewsbury Town FC vs Liverpool FC

Cotterill’s men take their improved recent form into a stern test in Sunday’s third round tie at the Premier League big boys.

They are looking to succeed where Shrewsbury’s class of 2019/20 failed in overcoming Jurgen Klopp’s men in their own back yard.

Town will be backed by 5,600 travelling Salopians in the Anfield Road lower tier on Sunday and Cotterill anticipates hearing them loud and proud on Merseyside.

“I’ve always said that the fans are important at any football club,” said the Shrewsbury boss.

“When we get to play the big teams, irrespective of whether we’re winning or losing, it’s really important they get behind the players.

“That keeps them going then, what we don’t want is to play in a stadium where their fans end up singing the house down. That didn’t happen against Sheffield Wednesday, our boys and girls, ladies and gentleman took the challenge on and were magnificent.”

The third round tie has not been without its uncertainty after Liverpool had their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal, due to be played last night, called off due to a rising cases of Covid-19 in the camp.

But the FA Cup clash is currently still set to go ahead as Cotterill’s League One side mix it with what is set to be a much-changed Reds outfit.

One man in the Shrews ranks who has previous in netting at Anfield is former Everton defender Pennington, who did so in 2017.

The stopper also scored the only goal in the thrilling 1-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and is looking to hear similar noise from those in the stands of a blue and amber persuasion.

“It does (make it easier), there was a big turnout and all of the lads felt that, it was a really good atmosphere,” Pennington said.

“The fans were all behind us, chanting all game. It really did help us dig deep and get our bodies on the line, block shots, I can’t imagine it was pretty in the second half but it was effective and it got the job done in the end.”

Meanwhile, Town’s home clash with Rotherham United has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 1 (7.45pm). The fixture was due to take place last month but was postponed due to international call-ups.