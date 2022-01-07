Next two days key as Shrewsbury's Daniel Udoh must prove fitness for Liverpool clash

Daniel Udoh and physio Dan Green in discussion as the striker received treatment for a hamstring injury against Sheffield Wednesday (AMA)

Nine-goal striker Udoh has been a fitness concern as Town prepare for the weekend's FA Cup third round tie. The striker limped out of last Sunday's 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Cotterill said the injury is not as bad as feared and added that the next 48 hours are crucial in whether Udoh can prove in training he is capable of a start or even featuring.

The Town boss suggested he does not want to lose Udoh for a sustained period, so will opt against naming him in his Anfield squad if it came with a note of caution.

Cotterill said: "We'll know a little bit more closer to the time, we've got a couple of days yet.

"He's closer than what we thought he would be, but he's got to prove himself really over the next 24 hours to see what we think.

"The next 24 to 48 hours are important for Dan."

"To be honest if it meant we didn't have Dan Udoh on Sunday but had him for a month afterwards, that would be fine.

"If we had him for Sunday and then he'd miss the next month, I'd rather not have that.

"At the end of the season Dan will be judged on how many goals he scores in the league. So if he misses a month's worth of football - there might be another couple of goals in there for him the form he's been in.

"I think he's sensible enough, we'll be guided by him as well, he's 25, a sensible boy. That'll be the last shout, down to the physios and Dan."

Udoh is one of very few Shrewsbury players left from when Town lost 1-0 to a youthful Reds side in a fourth round replay at Anfield in February 2020. Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Aaron Pierre and Shaun Whalley are the other previous starters still at the club, though the latter – a boyhood Red – is missing with injury.

Shrewsbury have no other fresh fitness concerns heading to Merseyside to face Jurgen Klopp's men, who face Covid-19 uncertainty ahead of the tie.

Tom Bloxham returns from a three-match suspension and Cotterill revealed loanees Sam Cosgrove and Khanya Leshabela are still at the club and available after previously admitting he will review the loans this month.

New Bristol City loan addition Saikou Janneh could make his Town debut at Anfield.

"Dan's got to prove himself in training first and foremost," Cotterill said. "He's got to a certain level in training, percentage of his springs to find out if he's OK.