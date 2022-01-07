Liverpool training ground back open ahead of Shrewsbury Town FA Cup tie

Axa Training Centre - PA

Following a number of positive cases among the Reds squad and backroom staff - their Carabao Cup semi final clash with Arsenal scheduled for Thursday was postponed.

That threw up questions as to whether the third round tie at Anfield on Sunday would also be called off - however on Wednesday Liverpool confirmed that as things stood the tie would be going ahead.

And now the club have confirmed that their training ground is now back open.

A statement read: "The senior training environment in Kirkby was temporarily closed for a 48-hour period following a significant number of suspected positive COVID-19 test results among the playing squad and staff.

"The Reds’ Carabao Cup semi-final away leg against Arsenal, scheduled for Thursday, was subsequently postponed and has been rearranged for January 20.

"After consultation with the relevant Public Health authority, operations have now resumed within the first-team set-up at the training ground."

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was one of those who was isolating after testing positive. He missed the club's last Premier League game and it is not known whether he will be back to take charge of Sunday's clash.