Last cup tie at Anfield 'irrelevant' according to Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill

Liam Miller of Liverpool, Ethan Ebanks-Landell of Shrewsbury Town and Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Two years ago, Salop, then managed by Sam Ricketts, earned a fourth round replay against Jurgen Klopp's men thanks to a sensational 2-2 draw at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

In the replay, Liverpool fielded a side mixed with under 18 and 23 players, as the first team squad went on a pre-arranged mid season break.

Salop put in a disappointing display against the young Liverpool side with Ro-Shaun Williams' own goal handing the hosts the victory - and many fans felt the visitors didn't do themselves justice that evening.

Ahead of Sunday's tie, Cotterill insisted that memories of that previous tie will have no relevance on Sunday, especially due to the Covid related circumstances surrounding the game.

He said: "That memory - I wouldn't know anyway, so I'm not taking that memory to this game.

"You can't measure it anyway, because it's not going to be the same team at either end.

"We just have to prepare the team as we would. We have great respect for Liverpool Football Club, they've had some brilliant players, some have come through the system and done well and others have been experienced.

"We have full respect for Liverpool whatever team they put out.

"The fact Shrewsbury - by the sounds of what you're saying - didn't go up there and do themselves justice, it's really irrelevant to me.

"This is (almost a) completely different team, different manager and different scenario, we didn't have the Covid issue to deal with - neither did Liverpool - games are completely separate. No two games are the same.