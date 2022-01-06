Liverpool flashback: Shrewsbury Town carry frustrating memories of 2020 Anfield loss

Ro-Shaun Williams heads over his Shrewsbury goalkeeper Max O'Leary as Liverpool edge beyond Town 1-0 in the 2020 FA Cup fourth round replay. SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 04/02/2020 - Shrewsbury Town FC vs Liverpool FC and Anfield. Shrewsbury Town Fans at Anfield.

A Tuesday night billed as momentous for Shrewsbury Town and filled with maximum optimism ended in deflation and frustration for fans, staff, players and everybody connected with the club.

Town’s first ever visit to the famous ground to tackle the European champions, Club World Cup winners and Premier League champions-elect was well earned. Who could forget the truly unbelievable Jason Cummings-inspired comeback at Montgomery Waters Meadow two Sundays earlier?

Jurgen Klopp revealed after the 2-2 draw that neither he nor his first-team squad would attend the replay, as they had received FA permission to take a mid-season break after their efforts in the Club World Cup in Qatar in December. The decision left a very sour taste in Shrewsbury mouths, not least the club’s hierarchy. Town have since said the night was ruined.

Despite that, Klopp is remembered to have acted ever the gent at the Meadow. He had time for every staff member after the game, as did his assistant Pep Lijnders. The German cracked open a Budweiser and chatted and joked with Shrews staff and apologised for their absence from the replay before talking tactics and set-pieces for an hour.

Sam Ricketts’ side lost key League One matches at Gillingham and Rochdale in between the FA Cup ties, but that didn’t stop 8,000 travelling Salopians packing out the Anfield Road end amid a 52,000-sell-out at reduced ticket rates.

Town travelled to Anfield knowing they faced an under-18s side managed by academy boss Neil Critchley.

Shrews had already enjoyed the glamour and the kudos. Joel Matip, Fabinho, Takumi Minamino, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all tried and failed to oust Salop in Shropshire on live national TV that Sunday evening.

Only James Milner, of the Reds’ senior ranks, attended the replay to gee up the youngsters.

So, by that measure, this was a game Town were looking to win. Shrewsbury arrived at the Titanic Hotel’s plush setting on the Stanley Dock early, around 11am. They would have lunch before players were given the chance to rest and recharge.

The plan was very much to approach the fourth round replay in the manner of a league game. Get in the kids’ faces, don’t stand off them, ‘rat them’, according to a former employer involved in the tie.

This wasn’t an inexperienced Shrewsbury team. Dave Edwards was captain in the twilight of his career, Scott Golbourne at left-back, Shaun Whalley, Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Aaron Pierre all brought experience.

There was a 15-minute delay to kick-off caused by a serious road accident stunting the traffic from Shropshire to Merseyside.

Regardless of preparation, it wasn’t easy to even decipher Liverpool’s set-up when the team news arrived at 6.45pm. The hosts’ side was littered with names only a die-hard Red would know.

Ricketts, Dean Whitehead and Graham Barrow, a master tactician according to a source, were busy plotting and re-plotting Critchley’s XI.

Town’s first 45 minutes was far too passive. Curtis Jones, Liverpool’s youngest ever captain, was allowed to dictate alongside midfield partner Pedro Chirivella. Neco Williams, who had emerged as a first-team option, was the game’s most threatening player. He raided the right for shot after shot at Max O’Leary. One individual involved remembers how ‘it wasn’t easy’ playing against academy style of play, simply because it was so different from the norm.

Whereas there was supreme focus amid the sense of ‘enjoying the experience but win’ ahead of kick-off, the away dressing room at half-time was more frantic with questions being asked at full volume. Town had not been instructed to play in a low block, so why were they? Was it the occasion? People were shouting, questioning why teenagers were stood off, allowed to play. Town were urged to treat it like League One – ‘get into them’.

It worked and Town were better. Scouse loanee Callum Lang, an Evertonian, was up front and playing well at the time. The idea was that he would ‘run all day’, alongside partner Daniel Udoh. Cummings, Town’s FA Cup king a fortnight ago, waited for his chance on 74 minutes. It is claimed he wasn’t ready to start the game and could make an impact from the bench.

Whalley and Shrewsbury’s large following were in dreamland before the hour. The goal that never was, thanks to VAR judging Golbourne’s ankle offside four stages of play earlier. It is understood Town were not even notified the technology was in operation, as it wasn’t at the Meadow.

Shrews were on top and the youthful hosts were wilting. Town did not see the young Reds finding a way through, but the job was sadly done for them as Ro-Shaun Williams headed over O’Leary on 75 minutes. The loan keeper claimed he didn’t hear his defender’s call in front of The Kop.

Anfield was rampant and that was that despite a late push. Fans poured away with first-half frustration in their minds.

That was more than matched in the dressing room. There was bitter disappointment.