Shrewsbury Town v Sheffield Wednesday: Shrews look to roar into 2022 against Owls

Ethan Ebanks-Landell in the thick of it for Shrewsbury in the keenly-contested goalless draw with Accrington on Wednesday (AMA)

Forget trivial matters such as football performances and results, it became a battle of life and death for the club’s new figurehead and experienced British football character Steve Cotterill.

But 2021 has finished with Cotterill and Shrewsbury in a far better place. The manager’s long return to full health is ongoing but ever-strengthening, as is his Town’s performances on the pitch and in League One this season ahead of tomorrow’s big home clash against Sheffield Wednesday, who bring a sold-out away end swiftly on the back of a 5-0 embarrassment at big-hitting rivals Sunderland on Thursday evening.

It is exactly one year since Town trained on the Montgomery Waters Meadow surface for a final time before a widespread bout of Covid-19 struck near enough 20 members of players and staff in one hit. It was far from a happy new year.

What started as merely positive cases – this was long before a vaccine was available – became far more serious. Town didn’t play for some three weeks but for Cotterill, who within a fortnight would find himself in intensive care battling the virus, it was the start of six months away from the club – albeit he was still very much ‘working’ in all but his presence.

On the pitch Shrewsbury ended 2020 and were supposed to start 2021 in a very decent place. They were unbeaten in seven league games under Cotterill in December, including some highly unlikely wins, to have lifted clear of the drop zone in which they seemed rooted under Sam Ricketts. But disaster struck and Cotterill could not even collect his deserved manager of the month gong.

Unexpectedly and frustratingly, following on from heroic efforts to steer clear of trouble while managerless in the second half of last season, Town toiled at the beginning of what was billed a season of improvement without the struggle.

It took Shrewsbury until the end of October – albeit there were still bumps in the road in the months to follow – to find their form and consistency. Indeed it took until December to climb out of the bottom four, but Cotterill’s men now sit 16th, something not worth celebrating, but noteworthy that they are just three points off 12th.

Defender George Nurse, a summer recruit, has been one of the season’s highlights and he feels some tough days earlier in the season are now behind Town.

“I think we’ve come really far and have definitely turned the corner to head in the right direction now,” Nurse, 22, said. “We just need to keep grinding out results and moving up that table.

“With the team spirit, I think it took a bit of time with players from last year and the mix with the new lads from this year.