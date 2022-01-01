Shrewsbury Town secure loan deal for Bristol City striker Saikou Janneh

STFC ONLY - new Shrewsbury Town loan signing Saikou Janneh

The 21-year-old, Gambian born striker signed for Bristol back in 2018, having made the jump from non league side Clevedon Town.

He went straight into the club's under 23 side, and has had spells out on loan with Torquay United and Newport County in the last two seasons.

The forward has made six first team appearances at City, and will now join Salop until the end of the season.

Salop boss Steve Cotterill explained the move has been in the pipeline for a while.

He said: "It's been there in the background for a while, he's a young boy so I wouldn't expect too much too soon.

"He brings great pace to the forward line and we're looking forward to working with him, we wish him all the best with us. He's been in with the players training today and he's done some fitness work with Andy Johnson which I'm sure was a tough session based on what I told Andy to give him."

The forward insisted he is hungry to get amongst the goals at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

He added: "It feels good to be here and I can’t wait to start, I just want to play as much as I can. I’m hungry for more goals and I want to help the team.