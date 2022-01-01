Only right characters will do for Shrewsbury Town in January window

Steve Cotterill has been making plans for the January transfer window (AMA)

The Town boss is looking to add to his lot in January but will not boost his thin squad with numbers for the sake of it, as he looks to make the right additions.

Cotterill is looking for talent in a number of positions, with the likelihood that midfield and right wing-back are positions to be strengthened, given they were missed out on last summer.

Town, who welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Montgomery Waters Meadow tomorrow in a New Year's fixture delayed 24 hours, are understood to be close to wrapping up a first signing of the new window, with Cotterill back in for a summer loan target linked with the club last year, an attacking player from the Championship.

Cotterill, however, is a stickler for acquiring a certain character and said: "It will always be about getting the right type of character.

"Some of your loans come off and some of your loans don't come off, we know that. That's part and parcel of football.

"What we've got to do is if we're making those permanent signings, we've got to make sure they're the ones who are going to come in, sit next to these boys and be welcomed into the group.

"That is absolutely key.

"If I think somebody is a good player and he's good enough to play for us, but he's not the right type, then we won't be having him."

Town's two summer loan signings have failed to settle in Shropshire and it is expected Sam Cosgrove and Khanya Leshabela will return to Birmingham and Leicester respectively.

Cotterill will not be against using the loan market this month.

Attracting the right type of personality in permanent signings was a priority in the summer and a big part in bringing the likes of natural leaders Luke Leahy and Marko Marosi to the club.

It also played a role in bringing in driven younger players like George Nurse and the experience of Ryan Bowman, desperate to prove a point later on in his career.

"There's a lot of boxes they have to tick to come and play here," Cotterill added.

"We've ticked those boxes, which is why we've got those boys that we've got.

"All we've got to do is add to them a little bit.