Steve Cotterill senses a culture change at Shrewsbury Town

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town have enjoyed an upturn in form, rising up to 16th in League One after going three unbeaten.

And Cotterill believes the squad have come together, with Salop now a ‘good place to be’.

“The dressing room has come together and is forming – you’ve seen it in the last couple of months,” said Cotterill.

“That dressing room now is really tight and really good. It’s a good place to be.

“For me, the culture at the football club is changing. That’s what I’ve wanted. It’s really important.

“Is it a measure of how far we’ve come that we’re disappointed with a 0-0 draw at home (against Accrington)? Probably. So, all credit to the players. They’ve given everything and we look like a good, strong club at the moment. We’re going in the right direction, I hope.”

Town will hope to start the new year in style as they host Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

They go into it on the back of a solid point against Accrington in midweek, in which Cotterill felt they showed ‘mental toughness’.

“We were mentally tough and our boys, 100 per cent, did not give an inch,” he said.

“They stood up to the physical challenge.

“When you keep getting bashed and it keeps coming into your box, it’s really easy to buckle.

“But they didn’t, and I was delighted with that.

“When you look at the physicality of the two teams, we haven’t got the same physicality.

“They will end up blowing teams away if teams give in, but we didn’t do that.

“The mental toughness side was really important.”