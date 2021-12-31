Shrewsbury Town and Accrington Stanley hit by FA charge

The two clubs have been charged in breach of FA Rule E20.1 in the 84th minute of the League One fixture at Montgomery Waters Meadow.
It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.
The club have until January 5 to present their responses to the governing body otherwise they face a fine.
Town were hit with a £5,000 FA charge earlier in the season after they and Gillingham were accused of failing to behave in an orderly manner in stoppage time of the Meadow clash with the Gills in August.