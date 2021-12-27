Five Shrewsbury Town Boxing Day memories

Morecambe v Shrewsbury Town 8th April 2008 Former Telford stalwart Jim Bentley keeps an eye on Dave Hibbert

However, there have been a few Christmas memories for Salop down the years in the Boxing Day fixtures, so here is a look back on a few from the last 20 years...

Oxford United 0-2 Shrewsbury Town - 2014

Going into the festive period Shrews were flying high in League Two under Micky Mellon and they blew the Us away in the first 20 minutes at the Kassam Stadium to the delight of the travelling Salop fans.

James Collins turned in Scott Vernon's cross after just 13 minutes - and five minutes later they were two ahead.

Mark Ellis rose highest to meet a Liam Lawrence cross and plant a header in the corner to send the festive fans home happy and put Salop top of the League Two tree.

Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Notts County - 2012

The Salop faithful were treated to a feast of goals at the Meadow on Boxing Day nine years ago.

They went ahead through returning hero Luke Rodgers - but were pegged back when former West Brom striker Lee Hughes fired in five minutes later.

County then went ahead on the stroke of half time but Salop salvaged a point late on when goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski turned through his own net.

Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Macclesfield Town - 2009

Two years earlier and it was another four goal thriller with even more drama.

Salop led through Waide Fairhurst but they were pegged back by Nat Brown and Colin Daniel then fired home to put the Silkmen in front.

And they were all set to head back north with the three points when Dave Hibbert netted a last minute equaliser to give the fans some festive cheer.

Shrewsbury Town 3-1 Stockport County - 2007

More festive cheer two years previous thanks to two strikes in the last 15 minutes.

Anthony Pilkington scored 18 minutes from time to cancel out an early opener from Andy Cooke - but into the final quarter of an hour and Salop turned up the heat.

Ben Davies smashed home before Hibbert bagged a late spot kick to send the fans home happy.

Shrewsbury Town 3-1 Northwich Victoria - 2003

It was the season that many Town fans don't like to remember - but the Boxing Day clash was a memorable occasion.