Shrewsbury Town given 8,000 allocation for Liverpool FA Cup tie

Salop have drawn the former Premier League champions for the second time in three seasons - and will head to Anfield for a 2pm kick off on Sunday January 9.

The club announced this morning that, following an agreement with the Reds, they have been allocated 5,672 tickets in the lower tier of the Anfield Road end, with the option of a further 2,372 seats in the upper tier.

Announcing how the tickets will be offered to supporters, the club said in a statement: "After discussions with our SLO’s Mike Davis and Roger Groves we have tried to ensure that the distribution of our allocation of up to 8,000 tickets for the match is not only the fairest way possible but also allows those who want to sit together (including families) to be accommodated.

"Therefore, Season Ticket holders will be able to purchase a seat for themselves and one additional ticket, however, the extra ticket will have to be for someone registered with the club and have at least 1 loyalty point.

"This can be done online by selecting two seats, one for yourself and then assigning the additional seat to the relevant supporter number.

"If you are purchasing for more than one season ticket holder, you will be able to purchase both seats and add to the basket online. The system will let you purchase an additional seat against each season ticket account. However, any additional seat(s) will again have to have at least one loyalty point on their account(s)

"When tickets become available for loyalty point holders, they will again have the opportunity to purchase an additional ticket (the additional ticket must be for someone with 1 loyalty point or more and a valid account).

"If you have a large family group or any of the above doesn’t fit with your situation, we would encourage you to contact the ticket office who will endeavour to help as much as possible."