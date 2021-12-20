Football plays on it Covid battle

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball during the Premier League match against Aston Villa (Getty)

Representatives from Wolves and Villa were joined by officials from the other 18 Premier League sides at a crisis meeting this afternoon.

Its aim was to discuss how to move forward after six top-flight fixtures – including Villa’s clash with Burnley – were postponed because of coronavirus.

It is understood Premier League chiefs discussed the possibility of suspending the season.

The postponement of a round of games over Christmas was another possibility.

It is believed some clubs supported that proposal but no teams were in favour of a complete suspension.

In the end, though, an agreement was reached to play on – with clubs advised if they have 13 fit players, plus a goalkeeper, they should fulfil their games.

Shortly after the Premier League confirmed it would be playing on, the EFL released a statement saying they too want to press ahead with their festive fixtures.

More than half of Football League matches were called off at the weekend because of coronavirus outbreaks – including Walsall’s trip to Swindon.

But chief executive Trevor Birch said he feels it’s important games go ahead when it is safe for them to do so.

“Throughout the pandemic, our two priorities have been ensuring the welfare of those involved in EFL competitions and ensuring the fixture schedule can continue where it is safe to do so,” he said.

“We will continue to work with clubs, authorities and other agencies to monitor the Covid-19 case rate and be prepared to respond accordingly, yet for now the view remains that we can continue to deliver games safely where clubs have sufficient healthy personnel in place, on and off the pitch.

“With club mitigation measures, the mass adoption of booster jabs and Covid certification now required for larger crowds, we are sure many fans will continue to feel confident in attending matches over the Christmas period and we look forward to welcoming them.”

A decision was taken yesterday, however, to scrap replays in round three and four of the FA Cup.

Talks are also ongoing on whether to reduce the League Cup semi-final ties to one-leg matches.

Festive football going ahead means – as things stand – Wolves will host Watford on Boxing Day, while Villa welcome Chelsea.