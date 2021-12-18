Injured Shaun Whalley given Shrewsbury rest time

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town’s number seven, who is one game off his 250th appearance for the club, has been given time away from Sundorne Castle and Montgomery Waters Meadow due to the tear to his thigh muscle sustained in November.

Long-serving Whalley, 34, was due to make his milestone appearance for the club at Cheltenham – the visitors to Town today – last month before the training ground injury put paid to those hopes.

Boss Steve Cotterill gave an initial 12-16 week timeframe for the attacker’s return. Assistant Aaron Wilbraham said this week that physio Dan Green had given a positive update on Whalley’s fitness.

“It’s a long-term one for Shauny, he’s had some time off with his family, just because there’s not much he can do at that point when it first happens,” Wilbraham said.

“He’ll be slowly coming back in to get some rehab into him with Dan the physio and Gregg (Jones, sports therapist).

“But Dan said he was in really good condition when he saw him last, so that’s good, that he’s keeping on top of it even though it is early days with his injury.”

While Whalley is spending time away from the club, Town are again expected to be in training on Christmas Day, something manager Cotterill insists.

Shrews players did so last year, shortly after the manager’s appointment, and just prior to a widespread Covid outbreak at the club.

Wilbraham said: “If you ask any lads the worst thing about being a footballer, they’ll probably say being in at Christmas Day and being injured, they are the two things.

“We’ll be in, gaffer always (does it). I remember being one of the gaffer’s players, so I’m sure we’ll be in on Christmas Day.

“It is (something to look forward to) now I’m not playing! It’s a difficult period for the players, a lot of games crammed in, you have to keep recovering and going again.

“It’s enjoyable, for fans it’s great to watch games on Boxing Day, but for the lads it’s quite tough. We’ll prepare the best we can and are looking forward to getting points.”