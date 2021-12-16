Nathanael Ogbeta learning Shrewsbury lessons

Nathanael Ogbeta of Shrewsbury Town and Jordan Gibson of Carlisle United.

The Town left wing-back, 20, has lived a rollercoaster season so far this term but is currently enjoying his most consistent run in the side.

Ogbeta, the January signing from Manchester City who cruised to the young player of the season gong, found it tough to break his way into the side earlier in the campaign following a difficult summer of speculation regarding an exit.

Cotterill suggested a few months back Ogbeta struggled with 'something in his head' and challenged the youngster to push himself further in training. Ogbeta understood how that outcome could be perceived from his body language, and admits the influence of his manager has helped with commitment.

"It's a fair comment, since the gaffer came (back), I learned the importance of being fully committed," Ogbeta said.

"For me, as a player, my body language hasn't always been the best. Sometimes it looks like I'm not interested and I think the gaffer caught on to that.

"Me being a calm and composed person can maybe be perceived as 'oh I don't care'.

"Being with the gaffer now I know I have to show that I care. Even though I know I care, he needs to see that I care, so my intensity and desire to get better has improved so much because I know what the gaffe respects from me.

"I feel it was more perception, but I know as I work on my perception that it can be something that helps me in the long run because the fans can perceive it as well, if I'm looking like I'm not giving 100 per cent."

The wing-back has started to develop a promising partnership with fellow left-siders Luke Leahy and George Nurse, who were brought in during the summer amid rumours about Ogbeta's future.

But the trio have found roles in the same Cotterill side, with Ogbeta operating at wing-back, Nurse the left of three centre-halves and Leahy either in central midfield or as a middle centre-back.