George Nurse: Long throw a dangerous weapon for Shrewsbury

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town.

Summer signing Nurse, 22, forced his way into Steve Cotterill's starting XI and has excelled as an ever-present since.

One of the qualities he brings to the table was first on show at Lincoln at the end of October, where Nurse peppered the Imps' penalty area with a Rory Delap-esque long throw-in.

His launched delivery was headed in by Luke Leahy for an equaliser at Sincil Bank and the throw has since been used on odd occasions, including heavily at Doncaster on Saturday, though Cotterill has stressed Town will not become reliant on it.

"I've never really capitalised on it before," admitted former Bristol City youngster Nurse. "I've always had it with me but never really brought it to my game.

"Obviously the gaffer's asked around if anybody had one and I sort of put my hand up and it all stemmed from that.

"I've never really used it before, maybe a few times, but nothing like all the time."

Left-sided defender Nurse revealed Cotterill reviews analysis to decide which opposition suffer particularly while defending balls into the box.

Although finishing 1-0 winners thanks to a late sucker-punch, Doncaster struggled to handle Nurse's throw.

"For that (Lincoln) game the gaffer had said one of their weaknesses was defending the box," Nurse added.

"So obviously (we needed) crosses and he'd mentioned if anybody has a long throw then that would be useful, that's when I stepped forward and it's been good for us.

"I think so, yeah. I've always had it in my locker but never used it.

"I don't need to spend time working on it, just maybe get in the gym a bit!"

Cotterill has said summer recruits the likes of Nurse who, at just 22, have added quality and value to Town ranks.

The former Walsall loanee has impressed supporters with his ball-playing defensive displays. Nurse has kept former player of the season Aaron Pierre out of the side.

He said: "One hundred per cent it means a lot to me. Obviously I want to impress everyone and show them what I can do.