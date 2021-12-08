Wigan 2 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

Will Keane of Wigan Athletic and Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town, looking to secure back-to-back victories in League One for the first time this season, made a disastrous start in Lancashire with Tendayi Darikwa putting the Latics ahead inside 90 seconds.

But Steve Cotterill's side played well from that point and deservedly got themselves back on terms before the break through Ryan Bowman.

Promotion chasing Wigan improved after the interval but they struggled to cause an organised Town any real problems.

But deep into stoppage time, substitute Aasgaard broken Town hearts when he produced a sensational strike from 25-yards that flew past Marko Marosi and into the net.

REPORT

Cotterill opted for a 3-4-1-2 system when naming his starting line-up with Josh Daniels getting the nod ahead of Rekeil Pyke at right wing-back.

Nathaniel Obgeta operated on the left with Josh Vela partnered by Elliott Bennett in central midfield.

Up front, Tom Bloxham looked to pull the strings in the number 10 role just behind Daniel Udoh and Bowman.

Will Keane of Wigan Athletic and Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Wigan lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Gavin Massey on the right flank and James McClean on the left.

Will Keane operated in the number 10 role with former Salop loanee Callum Lang the lone striker.

Before kick-off there was a minute's applause for promotion-winning former Town striker Marvin Morgan.

The footballer turned fashion designer tragically died from a seizure earlier this week aged just 38.

In what proved to be a disastrous start for Shrewsbury, they fell behind inside the opening 90 seconds.

After Town failed to deal with long-ball forward, Wigan worked the ball wide to McClean who whipped in a wonderfully inviting cross.

And darting in at the back post was full-back Darikwa who calmly fired in from close range with a first-time finish.

Despite having given themselves a mountain to climb, Cotterill's men responded well to the setback.

And they almost pulled level in the 10th minute when Daniels rose highest to meet a corner only to see his header cleared off the line by McClean.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

The scoreline aside, Salop had been the better team as the half reached its midway point with Cotterill's side having been camped in the hosts half for long spells.

But playing on the counter-attack, Wigan then created two glorious chances to double their lead - with both failing for McClean.

First the former Albion winger tricked his way past Daniels before hitting a powerful drive that Marko Marosi did well to beat away.

McClean then connected with an excellent cut-back from Lang only to again be denied due to a smart stop from Marosi.

Despite those chances, Shrewsbury deserved to be level on the balance of play.

And they did get themselves back on terms in the 39th minute when - after McClean lost the ball - Udoh did brilliantly to charge to the byline and hit a cross-come-shot.

That effort looked to be creeping in at the far post but, sliding in, Bowman made sure by glancing the ball home from virtually on the goal line.

With the home crowd starting to get restless due to their team being second-best, Town almost got themselves ahead just seconds before the break.

A deep cross was sent back into the danger area by Bloxham. And that was met by Matt Pennington who powered a header over the bar.

Shrewsbury were forced into a change just after the interval with Sam Cosgrove replacing Bowman.

Wigan, though, fresh from having had a stern talking-to from manager Richardson at half-time, were now keeping the ball much better.

Nevertheless, Cotterill's men still carried a threat.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

And they thought they should have had a penalty on the hour mark when Thelo Aasgaard clattered into Udoh only for the referee to wave play on.

With around 20 minutes to go, the hosts started upping their tempo.

Cotterill responded by introducing Rekill Pyke for Bloxham in a move that saw Town shift to a 3-5-2 formation.

And that helped restrict the hosts to very few opportunities.

Lang saw a fierce strike from the edge of the box parried away by Marosi, while McClean hit a tame effort at Town's keeper after darting into the area.

It really felt as if Shrewsbury would comfortably see the game out for a point they more than deserved.

But their hearts were broken deep into added on time when Aasgaard let fly with a brilliant 25-yard strike that flew into the bottom corner.

Teams

Wigan (4-2-3-1): Amos, Naylor, Whatmough, Cousins (Aasgaard 42), Keane, Massey (Humphreys 84), Tilt, Lang, Bennett (Edwards 78), McClean, Darikwa.

Subs not used: Jones, Watts, Jones, Kerr.

Shrewsbury (3-4-1-2): Marosi, Bennett, Pennington, Nurse, Leahy, Ogbeta, Daniels, Vela, Udoh, Bowman (Cosgrove 53), Bloxham (Pyke 66).