Steve Cotterill: Bitter pill to swallow for Shrewsbury

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town and Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town travelled to take on the League One heavyweights looking to make it three wins on the spin after their win over Charlton was followed up by an FA Cup success at Carlisle.

And they really should have come away from Lancashire with a point after putting in an excellent display against the Latics.

Cotterill's men got off to a disastrous start when Tendayi Darikwa put the hosts ahead inside 90 seconds.

But Town played well from that point on and deservedly got themselves back on terms before the break through Ryan Bowman.

In the second-half chances proved few and far between for both sides - although Shrewsbury should have had a penalty when Thelo Aasgaard clattered Daniel Udoh.

Overall, though, it looked like Town would hold on for a comfortable point - with their big-spending opponents creating very little.

But right at the end, Shrewsbury had their hearts broken when Aasgaard produced a brilliant strike to find the bottom corner from 25-yards.

"It was a bitter one, a bitter one," Cotterill said.

"We deserved to get a result out of that game.

"I think in the first-half we were excellent. But we just had two heavy pitches and two long journeys and it just sapped a few of our legs.

"We had a couple of injuries and then it's incredibly difficult.

"You want the substitutes to do better than they do. That was a disappointment for me.

"We're not happy with the start, it was dreadful and we had talked about the start before the game - we did not want to give them a leg up. That's the last thing you want to give a team at the top of the table.

"But we got ourselves back into the game very quickly and I thought first-half we were excellent. We were by far the better team.

"It was a real tough one for us to take.

"I thought our lads were brilliant. We have given away two goals, if you take that out I thought we were brilliant.

"Brilliant with our defending in the second half when we had to do more of it.

"And brilliant with our football in the first-half."