Shrewsbury Town's Daniel Udoh nominated for League One player of month award

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Shrewsbury Town striker Daniel Udoh has been nominated for League One’s player of the month award for November.

Dan Udoh nets the winner against Charlton last month (AMA)

The powerful centre-forward hit his best Town form yet last month as he netted once in three matches on the spin to double his goal tally for the campaign.

The 25-year-old’s goals came in the space of a week against Cheltenham, Sunderland and Charlton. Home strikes against former Premier League outfits the Black Cats and the Addicks earned Steve Cotterill’s men four crucial points as they climbed out of the League One drop zone.

Former AFC Telford star Udoh, who had been operating in a deeper attacking midfield role behind Tom Bloxham and Ryan Bowman, will be looking to extend his fine recent record as Cotterill’s men head to second-placed Wigan this evening.

The Latics boast one of the division’s other November nominees, a familiar face to Town in former loan striker Callum Lang.

Also up for the award are Charlton wing-back Ben Purrington and MK Dons attacking midfielder Scott Twine.

The winner of the award, to be decided by an expert panel, will be revealed on Friday.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

