Shrewsbury skipper Ethan Ebanks-Landell injury 'not too clever', admits Steve Cotterill

Ethan Ebanks-Landell is set for another spell on the sidelines with the hamstring problem (AMA)

The Town captain limped out early on from Saturday's FA Cup win at Carlisle after returning from two matches out with a hamstring injury. Cotterill and his staff were confident the defender proven in training he was over the injury, but Ebanks-Landell will miss tomorrow's clash at Wigan with more time on the sidelines.

"It's not too clever," Cotterill said of the blow. "It's a hamstring and I don't know (how long it will be). Unless anything happens overnight, unless God goes and rests his healing hands over him, I'm not sure."

Town could be boosted at the second-placed Latics tomorrow with the return of forward-turned-right-wing-back Rekeil Pyke, to contest the returning Josh Daniels for the role while Elliott Bennett fills in centrally.

"Rekeil is better. Aaron is better, more Rekeil than Aaron, if you know what I mean," the boss added.

"Rekeil could be OK (for tomorrow night), Aaron I'm not so sure about.

"It helps us in that (right wing-back) area, because it's an area where we have suffered a little bit, when Elliott has to move in to central midfield or something like that.

"Having JD back, who's played there on a more regular basis, and then not finding out about Rekeil (playing there) until just lately (helps).