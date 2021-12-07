Ryan Bowman heaps praise on Shrewsbury star Tom Bloxham

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

The two strikers were Town FA Cup goal heroes as they netted at Carlisle on Saturday to ensure Steve Cotterill's men a place in last night's round three draw.

Top scorer Bowman explained just how popular Bloxham, who recently turned 18 and has two FA Cup goals in his tally of four this season, is with his Shrews team-mates.

And he believes the teenager can go right to the top. Bowman revealed the power in Bloxham's game, both physically and in his technique, is something Cotterill is a big fan of.

"He's got 12 years on me, I remember when I was 18 I was coming off the bench for Carlisle, he's playing week in, week out and scoring goals, so credit to him," said Bowman, who turned 30 last week.

"It was a great finish, that's what he's all about. He doesn't tend to go side foot, he can just push his laces through it and that's what the gaffer loves most about him as well.

"He's a great guy and has got the world at his feet. His all-round play is top drawer and if he keeps on doing what he's doing I'd be surprised if he's a Shrewsbury player for too long."

Cotterill said earlier this season that Bloxham will be 'like winning the lottery jackpot' for Shrewsbury when bigger clubs become interested in his services.

Bloxham celebrated passing his driving test with the opener at Carlisle before a memorable celebration. Bowman said: "We all celebrated in the canteen with him when he passed his (driving) test. But what a brilliant moment for him, there's a real high among us and we've got to keep that going.

"We all told him to do it (the driving celebration) before the game – but you never with Tom, he could forget these things but he didn't so fair play."

Bloxham started three games in a row alongside Bowman, with Daniel Udoh operating a slightly deeper attacking midfield role. Town have won twice and drawn in that run.

"It's working really well, we've got good joy from that. Dan's quality at what he does, whether he plays in the '10' or as a forward up front with me," Bowman said.