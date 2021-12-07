Marvin Morgan: One of Shrewsbury's own and a friend to all

Marvin Morgan of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring to make it 3-1 Marvin Morgan at the Shrewsbury Town in the Community 3G Pitch official opening this year (AMA) Promotion winner Marvin Morgan celebrates one of his 18 goals for Town An iconic image of Morgan during his Shrewsbury playing days Jermaine Grandison, Marvin Morgan, Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley, Matt Richards, Ian Sharps and Sean McAllister - Shrewsbury Town in the Community 3G Pitch official opening. (AMA)

The former Town striker, entrepreneur and campaigner spent a memorable two years at Shrewsbury, where he won promotion to League One, and also created his hugely successful fashion business Fresh Ego Kid.

The company continued to grow after he left Shropshire and created ties with big names across the world of sport and other industries.

Morgan, however, remained passionate about his former club Town, who he would keep up to date with on social media and last visited as recently as June this year, bringing his business’s charity to open the club’s new 4G community pitch, working with Shrewsbury Town In The Community.

The Manchester-born frontman, who lived in Hertfordshire, remained extremely close to Shrewsbury chairman Roland Wycherley, who in a statement said the pair would regularly reminisce of happy times, including promotion under Graham Turner.

Morgan, through his clothing company Fresh Ego Kid – who recently opened their first store in the capital – was an avid campaigner and charity worker. The striker played for a number of clubs, including Working, Aldershot and Plymouth, and still played part-time when he could.

He regularly supported anti-discrimination campaigns and was a passionate advocate of mental health awareness. His clothing range launched their own charity side, Fresh Ego FC, to partake in matches involving celebrities and football stars to raise money for good causes including mental health charity Mind.

Tributes flooded in yesterday to the immensely popular Morgan, through former clubs, team-mates, staff and supporters, as well as colleagues, including superstars of the footballing elite who were partners and fans of his work.

Though the striker’s stay in Shrewsbury was a short one – in which he managed 18 goals in 92 games – his presence and persona within the club and county meant supporters felt he was one of their own.

Influential and inspirational.



Your legacy lives on.



Forever part of our Blue & Amber Army. 💙 pic.twitter.com/7l91XhAZg1 — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) December 6, 2021

Morgan was close to many Town fans and the lasting impression he left on fans in general was that they knew him.

Shrewsbury Town’s statement read: “Marvin and our chairman Roland Wycherley MBE formed a close friendship during his time with the club and that friendship continued throughout Marvin’s life and business interests. With regular visits to Shropshire, Marvin would often revisit his old club to spend time and reminisce over past days with the Chairman.

“All at Shrewsbury Town Football Club is deeply saddened by the news of Marvin’s passing and would like to send our most sincere condolences to his friends and family.”

Club secretary Jayne Bebb, who Morgan also held a close friendship with, tweeted: “Devastated. A true Salop legend.”

The striker’s former Town team-mate Joe Jacobson, who lived together when Morgan kick-started his business, tweeted a picture of a broken heart and labelled his friend a ‘real hero’.

Ex-striker Omer Riza said: “Shocking sad news Marvin Morgan, too young, again yet another story that tells us to cherish our lives.”

Football Black List, a foundation highlighting individuals from the black community, called Morgan ‘a visionary who cared immensely about his community. He was wholehearted committed to actions, never just words’.

Everyone at the Football Black List is deeply saddened by the passing of Marvin Morgan.



Marvin was a visionary who cared immensely about his community. He was wholehearted committed to actions, never just words.



We will miss him 🖤 pic.twitter.com/dqu119ABIH — Football Black List (@FootieBlackList) December 6, 2021

Town player Elliott Bennett tweeted: “Taken too soon. Rest in beautiful peace Marvin. My deepest condolences to his young family and friends.”

Support Liam Northwood said: “That news has come as a bit of a shock, that’s genuinely devastating. Not only a good footballer but a fantastic human being as well!”

Mark Jones added: “A true Salop cult hero. A player who gave 200% every week & played with a smile. A brilliant human being who would give time to any Town fan.”

Former Town youngster Callum Burton wrote on Twitter: “Never met a more vibrant, outgoing and friendly guy in my life. Always looked after me when I was coming through the academy and into the first team and could always rely on him to make people smile.”

England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice tweeted: “One of the most clean hearted, happy, loving person you could meet! Totally shocked, RIP .”

Chelsea forward Lukaku wrote on Instagram: “This is some s*** news man. RIP my brother you will be missed.”