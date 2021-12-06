Tom Bloxham's Shrewsbury training ground scare after passing driving test

Tom Bloxham scored Shrewsbury's opener in the FA Cup second round win at Carlisle one day after passing his driving test (AMA)

The recently-turned 18-year-old capped a memorable seven days in which he starred against Sunderland and Charlton and scored in the FA Cup at Carlisle one day after qualifying to drive.

Starlet Bloxham marked his 10th-minute opener at Brunton Park – his fourth senior goal – by sitting on the turf and mimicking holding a steering wheel, where he was joined by delighted colleagues, in front of a rampant away end.

And boss Cotterill, whose side prevailed 2-1, revealed afterwards Bloxham’s test had caused some confusion in the camp, but resulted in a fright for the teen.

“It’s funny, when he was 17 we were saying I wanted to try to get him through his driving test so he’s a little more independent,” Cotterill said.

“We managed to sort him out with some lessons. He failed the first one, but that happens to lots of people and we’re delighted for him.

“It was quite funny on Friday morning. We couldn’t get hold of him and he was actually in late. We thought ‘where is he? Where is he?’

“We couldn’t get hold of him. You know when someone’s late for you and for 15 minutes you get annoyed? Well, the 15 minutes after that you start worrying.

“We were all trying to get him, Dave Longwell managed to get him and he’d said he passed his test.

“So we all went and hid in a dark canteen and he came in and couldn’t find anyone, he burst through the doors and all the lads jumped up and cheered him. He’s a very popular boy, it was great for him and the lads were chuffed for him, he’s had a good week.”