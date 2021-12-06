Shrewsbury FA Cup heroes eye glamour tie

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

Town reached the third round for a fifth season running by winning 2-1 at Carlisle on Saturday and boss Steve Cotterill says his squad want a big tie.

Cotterill’s men are ball number 60 in this evening’s draw, taking place at 7pm on ITV4.

“I think probably for the lads they would potentially want a Premier League club, wouldn’t they?” Cotterill said.

“While that will be extremely hard for us, probably that’s what they would choose, given a choice – but you don’t get one!

“We’ll take what we’re given, it’s in the lap of the Gods, let’s hope it’s a decent earner for us.

“It would only be (on the TV) if we draw them at home, we wouldn’t get that with the away tie.

“They look for the upsets, we knew why they were there at Stratford, we knew the pitfalls coming to Carlisle.”

The boss, whose side head to Wigan on Wednesday and Doncaster on Saturday in back-to-back away League One games, added: “When you look at what sort of week we’ve got, when we’re not playing games we’ll be living on the bus this week.

“A home game would’ve been nice in the last round, but we never got that, we’ll have to wait and see what we’re given, there’s no point being picky and choosy, other than when we started off, a Premier League team for the players would be fantastic.”

Town have generated £111,000 in competition prize money and broadcast fees over two rounds of the competition. Third round winners receive £82,000.