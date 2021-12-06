Former Shrewsbury Town favourite Marvin Morgan dies aged 38

Marvin Morgan of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Morgan became a firm Salop fan's favourite after arriving at the club in 2011 - and he went on to spend two seasons in Shropshire earning promotion to League One.

During his time at the club Morgan scored 18 goals before going on to launch his clothing brand Fresh Ego Kid in the county.

He took part in a number of community initiatives and was a regular visitor to the club in recent years.

In a statement, the club expressed their sadness in hearing the news of Morgan's passing: "Shrewsbury Town Football Club is deeply saddened to receive news that Marvin Morgan has tragically passed away aged just 38.

"A Salop fan favourite and a cult hero, Marvin joined Shrewsbury Town in 2011 and spent two seasons in Shropshire and was a key part in Town’s second-place promotion to Sky Bet League One. During those two successful seasons, Marvin provided many happy memories for the Salopian family and found the back of the net on 18 occasions.

The Club would like to send our most sincere condolences to his friends and family. Rest in Peace, Marvin. — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) December 6, 2021

"Whilst in SY2, Marvin established his brand Fresh Ego Kid, initiating a long-standing and positive association with the club. Most recently, Marvin and Fresh Ego FC ventured to Shrewsbury to take part in a number of Shrewsbury Town in the Community initiatives as a way to give back to the Shropshire community. Making a difference, Marvin’s work in the face of racism and discrimination with Fresh Ego FC will live long and will continue to make a positive difference.

"Marvin and our Chairman Roland Wycherley MBE formed a close friendship during his time with the club and that friendship continued throughout Marvin’s life and business interests. With regular visits to Shropshire, Marvin would often revisit his old club to spend time and reminisce over past days with the Chairman.