FA Cup third round draw: Shrewsbury face Premier League giants Liverpool...again!

Town last faced the Premier League heavyweights two years ago in the fourth round of the world's oldest knockout tournament.

But the tie sparked controversy when after a 2-2 draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow – Jurgen Klopp decided he and his senior players would not contest the replay due to it falling in the Premier League's winter break.

That led to Liverpool fielding their youngest ever team when the sides met again at Anfield on February 2 – with the young Reds winning the game 1-0.

Current Blackpool boss Neil Critchley, who was Liverpool's under-23 boss at the time – was the man in charge of the Premier League side that night.

Town chairman Roland Wycherley, CEO Brian Caldwell and then-manager Sam Ricketts were all heavily critical of Liverpool's decision to play their kids – with all three saying it cost Shrewsbury hundreds of thousands of pounds in revenue.

“If you’re playing Liverpool’s first team, you’re generating £400,000, £500,000 or £600,000," Ricketts said at the time. "On the back of this, it will be £100,000 to £150,000 or something like that."

