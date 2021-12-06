Carlisle 1 Shrewsbury 2 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi
Afternoon of mixed fortunes in tricky conditions. A good one-on-one save but lucky to escape a first-half error.
Mixed 6
Matt Pennington
A typical Pennington afternoon. Roll your sleeves up and get stuck in, in the mud and rain. Stood up strong to everything.
Strong 7
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
A welcome return and enjoyed a very good 20 minutes, including a goal-saving block, before limping off with hamstring tweak.
Concern 6
George Nurse
A quieter afternoon that in recent games, he was unable to use the ball as well as at other times. Did his job defensively.
Solid 7
Elliott Bennett
Really showed his versatility and value to the side again in operating at wing-back and central midfield. Got stuck in well.
Flexible 7
Josh Vela
Another impressive display from the all-action midfielder. Vela typically relished the physical battle and led for Town.
Committed 8
Luke Leahy
Started the game back in midfield, where his telling contribution was a stunning pass in the opening goal build-up. Was then excellent at centre-half.
Versatile 8
Nathanael Ogbeta
Spoke last week of influencing games with goals and assists and his low cross was swept in by Bloxham. Almost scored a second shortly after.
Influence 7
Daniel Udoh
Marked his 100th Town appearance with an assist for the crucial second goal. Didn’t manage to score in a fourth game running but worked hard.
Graft 7
Tom Bloxham
A second FA Cup goal in two games for the 18-year-old who capped a superb week in which he also passed his driving test! Coming of age.
At the wheel 7
Ryan Bowman
The striker’s homecoming was almost perfect. He worked hard but largely fed off scraps until showing fine composure to finish clinically late on.
Clinical 7
Substitutes
Josh Daniels (for Ebanks-Landell, 21) Great to see him back after five weeks injured. Did well in both directions 7, Charlie Caton (for Ogbeta, 85), Sam Cosgrove (for Udoh, 85), Khanya Leshabela (for Bloxham, 89). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Wilson, Kaninda, Craig.