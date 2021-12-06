Carlisle 1 Shrewsbury 2 - Player Ratings

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Morgan Feeney of Carlisle United (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Afternoon of mixed fortunes in tricky conditions. A good one-on-one save but lucky to escape a first-half error.

Mixed 6

Matt Pennington

A typical Pennington afternoon. Roll your sleeves up and get stuck in, in the mud and rain. Stood up strong to everything.

Strong 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

A welcome return and enjoyed a very good 20 minutes, including a goal-saving block, before limping off with hamstring tweak.

Concern 6

George Nurse

A quieter afternoon that in recent games, he was unable to use the ball as well as at other times. Did his job defensively.

Solid 7

Elliott Bennett

Really showed his versatility and value to the side again in operating at wing-back and central midfield. Got stuck in well.

Flexible 7

Josh Vela

Another impressive display from the all-action midfielder. Vela typically relished the physical battle and led for Town.

Committed 8

Luke Leahy

Started the game back in midfield, where his telling contribution was a stunning pass in the opening goal build-up. Was then excellent at centre-half.

Versatile 8

Nathanael Ogbeta

Spoke last week of influencing games with goals and assists and his low cross was swept in by Bloxham. Almost scored a second shortly after.

Influence 7

Daniel Udoh

Marked his 100th Town appearance with an assist for the crucial second goal. Didn’t manage to score in a fourth game running but worked hard.

Graft 7

Tom Bloxham

A second FA Cup goal in two games for the 18-year-old who capped a superb week in which he also passed his driving test! Coming of age.

At the wheel 7

Ryan Bowman

The striker’s homecoming was almost perfect. He worked hard but largely fed off scraps until showing fine composure to finish clinically late on.

Clinical 7

Substitutes