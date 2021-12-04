Shrewsbury Town striker Daniel Udoh proving the doubters wrong

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Striker Udoh is Town’s man of the moment after netting in each of his last three games and looks to extend that run in his side’s FA Cup second-round clash at Carlisle today.

If involved in the Brunton Park tie, it will be a 100th Shrewsbury appearance for the 25-year-old since his switch from neighbours AFC Telford United in 2019.

Cotterill admitted his initial perception of supporters’ views on Udoh was a feeling of ‘unconvinced’ and said the striker has responded to questions over him earning a new contract last summer.

“It’s funny because when I first came in I didn’t think everybody was convinced on Dan Udoh, that was the impression I got,” the manager said. “I think Dan’s took some criticism from all quarters, I don’t know that because I don’t read or listen to anything, but that’s what I’ve been told.

“I’m not really interested in that’s the case, other than the fact that supporters are loving him, if that’s what you’re telling me, I’m actually delighted for him because he’s a great kid, people don’t see that.

“When I gave him a new contract, there was talk of ‘we may as well let him go, he doesn’t do this or that’, I think it’s more what he does do. All we talked about was him needing to add goals.

“We’ve ended up working, talking with him, he wants to learn and get better. He’s a great kid, great age, great lungs, great thighs, he’s a fantastic professional. Anything Dan gets in his life he thoroughly deserves and I’d be delighted to be part of helping him on his way.”

Udoh joins captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell in clocking up a ton of games for Town of late. Ollie Norburn did so last season and Shaun Whalley was due to play his 250th Town game prior to injury.

“It’s why I’m trying to change it to get a younger team. We might be shorter in numbers this year but you can’t tell me there’s not more value in this team,” Cotterill said of players sticking around to reach milestones.

“This is not having a go at the boys I inherited when I came through the door because I thanked them for everything they’ve done for this club. But there’s more value probably know in the team.