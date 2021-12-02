Shrewsbury Town's Josh Daniels set for 'big day' in his injury comeback

Josh Daniels of Shrewsbury Town.

The Town wing-back has been absent for more than a month after re-injuring his ankle in the 4-1 home league victory over Cambridge on October 23.

The 25-year-old had problems with the ankle earlier in the campaign and returned against the U's, only to be the subject of a challenge from Adam May that subsequently saw the visiting midfield dismissed.

But Northern Irishman Daniels has been running and doing some ball work at Sundorne Castle today and is set to join in with more team training tomorrow ahead of Saturday's FA Cup second round long haul to Carlisle.

Boss Steve Cotterill said: "JD has been out for quite a while now, we've tried to get him back to some sort of fitness level.

"He's been out of the grass, which is another bonus. We just need to see how the others are really, to see if that impacts what else we do.

"He's been on the grass with the boys doing some light work, but tomorrow will be a bigger day for him."

Cotterill, meanwhile, gave further updates on fellow injury victims Rekeil Pyke and Ethan Ebanks-Landell (both hamstring) and Aaron Pierre (knee).

The Town chief revealed the muscle problem for makeshift right wing-back Pyke, who limped off early in the win over Charlton last time out, is not as bad as first feared.

And Shrews are waiting to see whether Pyke, Ebanks-Landell and Pierre will be fit enough to play any part on Saturday.

Cotterill explained how the side have trained for a couple of eventualities ahead of the Cup trip to Brunton Park, based on whether Pyke or the centre-halves will be available.