Ryan Bowman backs Shrewsbury Town striker Dan Udoh to step up

Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Udoh, 25, is Town's man of the moment having bagged three goals in three games and leads the club's scoring charts alongside Bowman, with six goals apiece.

Both centre-forwards, who have revealed their enjoyment playing together, have worked their way up to League One having played at various levels, including non-league, in their careers.

And former Hereford, Motherwell and Exeter frontman Bowman, who is four years Udoh's senior, believes that his in-form colleague has the requirements to kick on in his career.

"When you see the other one working their socks off you don't want to just leave them to it, you want to get involved and that's the same for him," Bowman said.

"He deserved more goals, with his work-rate and link-up play, he's a strong boy, not many people out-muscle him.

"He's younger than me and he's got a chance now. Hopefully he continues now and goes even further.

"Absolutely yes, he's got all the potential and attributes to go on and be a Championship striker. He had to add goals to his game, but absolutely, no question."

Although Bowman has partnered teenager Tom Bloxham in recent games, with Udoh playing slightly deeper, Bowman spoke of his enjoyment playing alongside the former AFC Telford star.

He added: "It's brilliant, I got my first sniff of it in the first pre-season game against Telford. We worked really well together, I got two goals, he got one.

"I knew straight away there was something there to work on. We've stuck by that throughout the season, but we know there's three other strikers there in Tom Bloxham, Pykey and Cosgrove waiting in the wings, working hard day in day out.

"It makes me and Dan work that extra bit harder to stay in the team and keep their sheet."

Bowman has shaken off an early-season hamstring injury and concern heart palpitations to forge a regular place in Steve Cotterill's Town team.