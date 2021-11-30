Dave Edwards: Adversity is secret behind a Shrewsbury recovery

Jack Edwards, centre, and pal Coen, left, and Bailey loved Udoh’s winner Jack Edwards, centre, and pal Coen, left, and Bailey loved Dan Udoh’s winner

With everything Town have been through all season – not just in recent weeks – but players out of position due to injuries and suspensions, the squad looks at breaking point at the moment.

But instead it appears to have really galvanised everyone, including the fans, it’s almost like ‘everything’s against us, let’s get together’ almost as a community, which is what Shrewsbury is so strong for. Everyone is singing off the same hymn sheet.

These players have never chucked the towel in and once again they went to the very end, attacking and defending for their lives.

I think a lot of it, the turning point which the manager will be sensing now, has happened from everything being against them and there being no other way than to stick together.

What a great win it was over Charlton on Saturday. It was a really professional Town performance from start to finish on a bitterly cold afternoon with me, my son Jack and his two friends cheering on from the Main Stand.

Every single player on the pitch contributed in a positive manner, I don’t think any player had a poor game. When you do that as a collective, seven out of 10 minimum, it gives you a chance.

Shrewsbury overran Charlton in the first 20 minutes and it looked like we were going to score, chances from crosses, corners, headers. We ran out of steam a little bit and Charlton got on top, I would say they started to dominate – without ever really looking a threat.

The defending and shape was excellent. The game was played a lot in the middle thirds, it wasn’t like Shrewsbury were under a lot of pressure, but I always felt like Town carried a real attacking threat on the turnover.

As soon as we won it back the crowd were out their seats, thinking they could create something. As the game went on we looked the more likely to score.

Dan playing that number 10 position wasn’t something I’d say I thought was the right thing to do with him – but after watching him there first-hand for the first time live – you can see the value he offers there. We offered a threat on the turnover because of the way Dan Udoh was playing, we got the ball to him and I lost count of the number of times he rolled the midfielder and accelerated away using his pace and power.

It really gave the hosts a platform to attack. Particularly in the first half he was at the heart of everything.

Then he got that moment, his only real chance of the game, he needed to be clinical similar to his chance against Sunderland last week.

He had to watch it down on to his left foot – having trained with Dan over a couple of years I think he’s arguably a better finisher with his left – there are a few players like that, I’m probably similar, you concentrate on your technique and contact that little bit more. It was an amazing moment for him to make it three goals in three games.

To do it in the last minute topped the day off because the atmosphere inside the Meadow was brilliant all day, it’s vast becoming a fortress for us and it’s where we are going to pick up points to stay in this league.

As a unit, Town defended well, from the strikers Bowman and Bloxham, to the wide areas and the middle of the pitch, Dan working with Josh Vela, who was sensational and his return has been massive, it was a real complete performance by Josh. The back three in particular were excellent. There didn’t seem as much as the way Town had been in recent weeks, conceding possession a bit easier, allowing teams to build from the back and sitting deep.

I think a big part of that was the personnel in the back three. Luke Leahy is excelling in every game and week, he was a class act in the middle of the back three. Having someone like him in there allowed Town to calm it down and keep the ball better. He would take that extra touch, go back to Marosi or try to pick a pass. It allowed better territory.

Then you have the pace of George Nurse next to him who is very good on the ball, gives Town a different dynamic, bringing it out from the back.

And Penno on the right was excellent again. A no-nonsense defender who won’t take the risks that the others might, but you have him in the team to defend. That goalline header – not many players would be brave enough to firstly stick their head there but then get it over the bar while being clattered by two or three bodies, it was sensational defending.

It was a real shame to see Riki go off injured, but from the 25 minutes or so I saw, and the reviews I heard from Sunderland, he definitely has potential there.

We’re not blessed with great numbers at right wing-back and I hope his injury’s not too bad because he’s got good attributes to play there. He’s a good outlet for Marosi with his size in the air, his speed and power can help defend.

I wouldn’t think he’ll be a wing-back option long-term, but he can certainly do a job there.

We’ve got the FA Cup trip to Carlisle on Saturday which is a massive one for the club to reach that third round again.