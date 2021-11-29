Shrewsbury Town dancing to Dan Udoh’s beat

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Man of the moment Udoh struck in the 93rd minute to inflict a 1-0 defeat on the London visitors and ensure the popular chant in honour of the fans’ favourite was blaring out of the home dressing room music system.

The ‘na na na na na’ lyrics reworded to serenade former Telford man Udoh, from the reggae dance hall classic ‘Here Comes The Hotstepper’ by Ini Kamoze, is the tune on Town lips at the moment.

The new Udoh anthem has been bellowed out at every game so far this season and the remix has become hugely popular at Shrewsbury’s Sundorne Castle training base.

The volume was cranked up once more in the stands at Montgomery Waters Meadow as Charlton were downed late on after the striker made it three goals in as many games, with boss Steve Cotterill – who marked a year in charge in style – and man of the match Josh Vela revealing the tune is a real party-starter for Town.

Asked about a jubilant dressing room following a fourth home win in six, Cotterill said: “Of course they are (enjoying it).

“This camera, you, everyone else who talks (in interviews), they’ll never get to see the real me. But the players might in the dressing room, that’s what happens a little bit.

“I leave them alone first of all, until they all settle down, I go and have a quiet moment, leave them, let them celebrate what they need to celebrate.

“Everybody loves him (Udoh), which is brilliant, he’s got a great song as well, I love the song, I find myself singing it, well it’s going on in my head. It’s catchy.”

Vela, who has been joined in the Town North-West ‘car school’ by Udoh, who is currently based in Widnes, added: “Everyone was jumping about, cheering, singing Dan Udoh’s song, which is great for him. You can’t beat a last-minute winner.

“It’s a catchy tune, Dan’s a great lad and he deserves it, he’s a great lad, hopefully he keeps banging goals in.

“He’s on fire at the minute, I’m buzzing for him because he’s a top lad, he works so hard for the team.

“He’s getting his just rewards now, there’s nothing better than a last-minute winner. You can’t not like him, can you?

“He’s a top lad, I travel in with him every day in the car school, I’ve got a lot of time for him, as have the lads, and am buzzing he’s getting his goals.”