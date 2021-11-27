Charlton's Johnnie Jackson: Last-gasp Shrewsbury winner should not have stood

Johnnie Jackson the caretaker manager of Charlton Athletic.

Town striker Udoh struck a 93rd-minute winner to condemn the Addicks to a first league defeat in six and a first under the caretaker stewardship of Jackson.

The in-form Addicks were unable to clear a George Nurse long throw deep into stoppage time at Montgomery Waters Meadow, before the visitors claimed home striker Sam Cosgrove fouled midfielder George Dobson in helping the ball into Udoh's path, who made no mistake with his third goal in three games.

Referee Tom Nield and his assistants saw nothing wrong with the late winner.

Charlton caretaker assistant Jason Euell appeared to be shown a yellow card after arguing with officials after the full-time whistle.

Jackson said: “Disappointed to lose a goal that late. From our point of view, a poor goal from a long throw. It’s gutting to concede that late. I thought at the very least the way the game was going that we’d draw it. I was hoping that we’d push on for the win.

"We were the team that was pressuring but we probably didn’t do enough ourselves.

"It looked like it might just peter out for a draw and you take that on the road sometimes so to get done right at the end there, I’m really disappointed."

He added on the alleged foul: “(George Dobson) felt that he was pushed in the back for the second header. There’s one header, the ball goes loose, Dobbo goes up to clear it with his head. The guy sort of comes through the back of him to win the header, it bounces and the guy puts it away. Dobbo thinks he was definitely fouled and that’s what the complaints were about."

Former midfielder Jackson also highlighted the spectacular goalline clearance from Town defender Matt Pennington, who somehow cleared from under hos own crossbar with the scoreline at 0-0 with just 10 minutes to go.

“I thought we worked the ball into some really good situations but the final pass, final cross and even when we are putting it in, the anticipation. (Jonathan) Leko puts a great ball in at the end there and you’re crying out for someone to attack it, but the guy heads it off the line in the middle of the goal," he added.