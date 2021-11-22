Analysis: Mixed feelings as Shrewsbury Town pegged back after red

Kyle Joseph celebrates for the hosts after slotting in the winner against 10-man Town (AMA) Dan Udoh nets in front of the away end to hand Shrewsbury an early lead in Cheltenham (AMA)

Having travelled in good numbers – more than 600 fans journeyed the M5 to back their side – supporters once more returned to Shropshire without a share of the spoils for their side. It was a seventh defeat from nine league games on the road this term.

But Town fans will take solace from parts of what they saw at Whaddon Road.

Certainly for the first quarter of the contest, when both teams had 11 men on the pitch, there was only one side in it and that was Steve Cotterill’s visitors.

Despite the real positives that came with that spell, arguably Town’s best start away from home this season, it still involves another defeat.

Shrewsbury’s task is to take a spell of that dominance across a longer period and be more ruthless with it. Put opponents to the sword while they have that ascendency.

The other huge Town concern is that of the injury to Shaun Whalley, who missed the clash when set to make his 250th appearance for he club. It was then revealed afterwards that a thigh tear could see him ruled out for up to four months, which is a mammoth blow to both player, manager and club.

Cotterill was understandably offered a fitting reception by home supporters at his hometown club with whom he is a legend, but all niceties were put firmly aside for 90 minutes, Cotterill knows no other way than be ultra-competitive.

And by four minutes the home fans’ warm reception for the opposition boss had turned to concern as Shrewsbury worked an opener through Daniel Udoh that their early play deserved. Though credit Luke Leahy, too, in the opening goal, as the midfielder’s press was too hot to handle and won the ball in the build-up.

Udoh’s breakthrough felt like a big moment. His first goal for a couple of months, first away from home this season and, perhaps crucially, the first time Town had opened the scoring on the road this season. The fans behind that goal celebrated in style.

The visitors kept their foot on the gas. In front of a raucous away end Town forced corner after corner, their front-foot football was too much for Michael Duff’s Cheltenham to handle. Town’s only real error in that opening 20 minutes or so was to not force a second goal.

And then the contest swung almost entirely on one moment.

Town could have few complaints when Elliott Bennett was given his marching orders by referee Ollie Yates after 23 minutes.

There had just been one or two signs, in the previous couple of minutes, that the Robins had found something of a foothold and were finally able to stem wave after wave of Salop charges forward.

And it was no surprise that the supremely-talented Dan Crowley – a former Arsenal youngster picked up on a free transfer by Duff in October – was involved in the dismissal having run the show from an attacking sense.

Crowley’s strike from 10 yards out after George Nurse had been unable to sufficiently clear a low shot was arrowing into the corner until it inexplicably flew wide.

From our position some 60 yards away in the press box, with bodies obstructing our view, I thought the strike might have veered off target at the final second. I was wrong – that much was clear as soon as Cheltenham players and supporters behind that goal began protesting wildly.

And referee Yates took little convincing, he pointed to the spot immediately and there was only one decision to make to punish Bennett for finger-tipping the ball around the post.

Think Luis Suarez versus Ghana in the World Cup in 2010. Think more recently of Ivan Toney for Peterborough against his former club Town. If you handle the ball on the line and intentionally stop a goal, there is only one outcome.

Cotterill argued the case of ‘double-jeopardy’ – a penalty and a red card – was excessive, unfair and ‘ruined the game’ for his side. But realistically it is the only fair decision. What if the penalty was missed and Bennett was allowed to stay on the field – where is the punishment for denying a goal then?

Town were left to play with 10 men for 65 minutes at least and, while their effort and commitment to the cause could not be questioned, they never recovered to nearly the same level of threat from before the sending off.

Marko Marosi – returning in the Town goal alongside fellow Covid-19 victim Matthew Pennington in defence – was forced into a couple of saves from pot-shots but Town were reasonably comfortable by the break. Cotterill re-jigged his system again, reverting to the back three, and shifting the returning Josh Vela to right wing-back, having gone to a back four following Bennett’s exit.

Shrewsbury, without carrying much of a threat in the final third as their energy transferred into defending their box, marshalled the Robins well for the large part in the second half.

They did, however, come unstuck for one moment. Slack defending from a throw-in allowed a lovely ball slid into the supreme Crowley, his strike across goal came back off the post, but Kyle Joseph was there to gleefully turn home.

It felt unlikely the visitors would have the attacking impetus to force an equaliser and the introduction from the bench of Sam Cosgrove and Tom Bloxham were unable to supply that, as has been a regular issue this term.