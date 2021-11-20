Shrewsbury Town's Shaun Whalley ruled out with thigh injury

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The Town attacker missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham - the fixture which would have marked his 250th game for the club - and will not play again in 2021.

Indeed it could be February before Whalley turns out for Steve Cotterill's side again after the boss gave an initial 12 to 16 weeks timeframe on the blow.

Whalley, 34, had just returned from an ankle injury that kept him out of the FA Cup tie at Stratford but picked up the thigh muscle tear in training this week.

"The negative side is we've lost Shaun Whalley for what will be a lengthy injury," Cotterill said.

"He'd got a grade two C thigh muscle tear, which probably could be anywhere in the region of 12 to 16 weeks."