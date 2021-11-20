Shrewsbury Town's Shaun Whalley ruled out with thigh injury

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Shrewsbury Town have been dealt a huge blow with Shaun Whalley ruled out for up to four months with a thigh injury.

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)
Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The Town attacker missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham - the fixture which would have marked his 250th game for the club - and will not play again in 2021.

Indeed it could be February before Whalley turns out for Steve Cotterill's side again after the boss gave an initial 12 to 16 weeks timeframe on the blow.

Whalley, 34, had just returned from an ankle injury that kept him out of the FA Cup tie at Stratford but picked up the thigh muscle tear in training this week.

"The negative side is we've lost Shaun Whalley for what will be a lengthy injury," Cotterill said.

"He'd got a grade two C thigh muscle tear, which probably could be anywhere in the region of 12 to 16 weeks."

Town were able to recall Josh Vela, Marko Marosi and Matt Pennington into their ranks for the Cheltenham reverse, which they led in through Daniel Udoh before Elliott Bennett's first half dismissal for a handball on the goalline saw the hosts fight back and claim three points via Kyle Joseph's second-half winner.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News