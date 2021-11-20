New Shrewsbury role may benefit Shaun Whalley

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town.

Whalley, who is 34 and in a contract that expires next summer, has been re-designed as a central midfielder under Town boss Cotterill this term – and will hit 250 appearances for the club if involved at the manager's former club Cheltenham today.

Cotterill revealed he sees parallels between Whalley and Robins first-team coach Wade Elliott, who he managed at Burnley and Bristol City, as well as ex-Clarets full-back Graham Alexander.

Elliott played in the third tier until he was 36, having finished as a double-winning captain in central midfield while Alexander retired aged 40 after more than 1,000 professional games.

"It is (a brilliant achievement), he's done well here, Shaun, and adapted to a new position very well," said Cotterill.

"In this day and age it's very good to have 250 games under your belt."

Whalley has made clear his feelings on playing for some time yet, insisting he feels as fit and fresh as ever.

Asked if Whalley, who arrived at Shrewsbury as a flying winger six years ago, can extend his career by playing in midfield, the Town boss said: "I don't know the answer to that, only Shaun will be able to tell you.

"I ended up moving Graham Alexander from full-back into central midfield at Burnley, he played the back end of his career there.

"I didn't tell him he'd play there until I got him to sign the piece of paper, he was a bit shocked about it but had played there as a kid at Scunthorpe.

"He's always said that prolonged his career, so I think sometimes by changing people's positions you can prolong their career – and I don't mean prolong it painfully – I mean prolong it properly.

"We just have to wait and see how he does over a longer period of time."

Cotterill locks horns with his former triple promotion-winning defender Michael Duff at Whaddon Road today, where Elliott is coach.

"There was the same instance with Wade Elliott, when I signed Wadey he was a winger and he was for Burnley for a long time," the manager added.

"Right wingers who go and beat defenders on the outside like Wadey did and Shaun Whalley did, when they're not as quick as they used to be when they're a little bit older they want to go and play on the left wing, to check back inside and cross.