No old pals act at Cheltenham – vows Robins legend and Shrewsbury chief Steve Cotterill

Steve Cotterill makes his first league return to Cheltenham, where he is a legendary three-time promotion winning boss, as an opposition manager tomorrow (AMA)

Cotterill is among the most influential individuals in the Robins’ history, with whom he won three promotions in guiding his hometown club into the Football League for the first time, as well as an FA Trophy success.

It is just the third time the Shrewsbury chief – whose side play their first League One fixture in three weeks – will face Cheltenham, 19 years after his departure, and just a second competitive return to Whaddon Road, the ground he grew up five minutes from.

Cotterill will also go head-to-head with the hosts’ boss Michael Duff for the first time, the former defender with whom he won a trio of promotions before signing for Burnley years later.

“I won’t be giving anything at 3 o’clock, put it that way,” Cotterill said of his return to the Whaddon Road dugouts. “There won’t be any niceties at 3 o’clock.

“I’m really looking forward to going back there, I like their team, I like how they are.

“I’m not one for all of that waving, it does embarrass me a little bit, but if I end up getting a good reception I will politely clap and thank everybody and then get on with the job.”

Cotterill and former Northern Ireland international Duff, 43, remain extremely close and speak about the game often. They even spent time together, alongside Robins assistant Wade Elliott – a Cotterill player at Burnley and Bristol City – and other staff on Tuesday night, as the Shrews chief watched tomorrow’s hosts progress in the FA Cup.

Cotterill saw a fierce determination and willingness in the young defender that he took a liking to.

“I knew him from being 15 or 16 years of age. I took to him from the off, I really liked him, he tried everything and anything to get into that team,” added Cotterill, whose side are still looking for a first away win in League One.

“I’m not worried about that (the heat of battle) at all, and he won’t or shouldn’t be either, I don’t think.

“We could have a massive argument at 3 o’clock and be fine afterwards. I don’t anticipate that happening, I think if he has a little moan up I’ll have a listen and see if he’s right and if he is I’ll leave him alone – and it might happen the other way.