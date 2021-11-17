Josh Vela determined to win back place in Shrewsbury Town midfield

Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town.

The 27-year-old played his first football for more than six weeks last week in completing 90 minutes in Town's EFL Trophy exit at Wigan.

Steve Cotterill gave his squad a breather in a rare weekend off but Town were back in training on Monday and former Bolton man Vela admits he needs to rediscover some sharpness.

Shaun Whalley and Luke Leahy have both caught the eye in the heart of Shrewsbury's midfield during Vela's absence through a knee ligament injury. Vela, Town's player of the season last term, conceded he must work hard to win back his place.

"It's good, isn't it? To have a battle on my hands, they've done really well," Vela said when asked about his midfield colleagues.

"Luke has chipped in with goals and you know what Whalley's like, he's a top player. Digga (David Davis) sits there cleaning everything up. It's good to have competition.

"I'll be trying my hardest to get back into the team."

The Town man added: "I played in there with him (Leahy) a couple of times in midfield and he's done well, he's a good footballer.

"He's good on the ball and can nick a goal, which is key. I think he's done really well.

"Whalley is not used to playing in midfield but he can knock a goal as well. He's a good player, Whalley, he runs his socks off every game."

Leahy, the summer recruit from relegated Bristol Rovers, has earned recognition for some excellent displays in recent months. He was voted Town's player of September and October by supporters.

He also narrowly trails striker Ryan Bowman as the club's top scorer, having chipped in with five goals from left wing-back and midfield.

Fan favourite Whalley, 34, will make his 250th Town appearance if selected at 16th-placed Cheltenham this weekend. He scored in successive games last month, including the crucial home win over MK Dons.

"I'll try to work my hardest now, back in training this week I need to try to get some sharpness back in my game.