AFC Telford United confirm Jack Byrne departure

Jack Byrne nets one of his two Bucks goals at the beginning of the season but has found game time tougher to come by of late. Pic: Kieren Griffiths

The experienced 32-year-old arrived at the New Bucks Head in the summer of 2020 and == made 24 appearances for the club but has found game time tougher to come by this season, starting just twice and not since the departure of Gavin Cowan. Ex-Kidderminster and Solihull man Byrne scored twice this season.

Current Bucks chief Dennis Greene has made no secret his desire to bring his own permanent signings into Telford.

Byrne, who arrived from step three Nuneaton having recovered from a serious injury, has found himself further out of the first-team picture after Greene brought young loan midfielders Cameron Antwi, Tom Sparrow and Liam Ravenhill to the club.