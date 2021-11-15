Josh Vela eyes improvement on road for Shrewsbury

Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The midfielder, Town’s player of the season last year, made his return from six weeks out with a medial ligament injury in last Wednesday’s EFL Trophy defeat at Wigan.

Vela has watched on over the last couple of months as Steve Cotterill’s side secured some improved results, including a couple of key home league victories. But, after securing a first away win of the campaign at non-league Stratford Town in the FA Cup, Shrews are yet to win on their travels in League One, taking just two points from eight games.

“I think we’ve done well at home. We did well against MK Dons and Cambridge with two good results,” said Vela, 27. “The Lincoln game was a good result. I watched that and we should’ve won, so hopefully we can kick on and start getting some more points away from home, because at home I think we can win quite a lot of games.

“If we can take some points away from home we’ll be alright.”

Vela will now contest with David Davis, Shaun Whalley and Luke Leahy for a place in Cotterill’s midfield. He said: “I’ve been to all the home games and the lads have done well with a couple of wins, I’ve been pleased for them.