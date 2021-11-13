Shrewsbury won't rush Josh Vela

Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town.

The Town star spent more than six weeks on the treatment table after limping out of the home victory against AFC Wimbledon at the end of September with what was eventually diagnosed as a medial ligament tear.

Vela, 27, missed nine games in all competitions through the injury – including last Sunday's FA Cup first round victory at Stratford Town, for which he came back as an unused substitute.

Cotterill had revealed how Town – who are without a game this weekend due to Rotherham international call-ups – must remain patient with Vela's comeback, for risk of a re-injury, and the midfielder came through well in 90 minutes during Wednesday's EFL Trophy defeat at Wigan.

But Vela still has work to do to regain his sharpness at Sundorne Castle after Town squad's weekend off.

The Shrews boss said: "He's worked really, really hard. We're really pleased that he's managed to get through those 90 minutes without any tackles or pulling up or anything.

"It was quite competitive, it was probably a game to introduce him into, that's not to say that he's back, ready and raring to go yet, because there's a little bit more than we need to get under his belt really."

Vela played the whole tie at the DW Stadium and while Cotterill admitted that was not always the plan, the boss felt his midfielder improved as the contest went on.

Cotterill added: "To be honest, no it wasn’t always the plan, but I actually thought as the game went on he got a bit stronger and a bit more confident, so I think it was one of them ones where we leave him and just burn him out. So in regards to Josh Vela all good there and no injuries thankfully."

Cotterill was also able to re-introduce Shaun Whalley as a half-time substitute after a calf issue saw him miss out against Stratford.

The boss said: "I didn't see too much in the game where I felt he (Shaun) was struggling with it and he finished the game, which means he's come through it.