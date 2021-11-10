Steve Cotterill to go strong as Shrewsbury look to cement EFL Trophy qualification at Wigan

Josh Vela has not played for more than six weeks due to injury, but could return in the EFL Trophy (AMA)

The Papa John’s Pizza-sponsored competition’s group stage reaches its climax this evening, with Town closing their Northern Group C campaign at the League One high-flying Latics.

Cotterill’s men are well-placed to qualify for the knockout stages, the next stage – round two – of which takes place in three weeks (week commencing November 29).

And the Town chief has revealed he will name a more experienced line-up of Salop regulars at the DW Stadium as the visitors, who were second behind Crewe prior to Wolves under-21s trip to Gresty Road last night, aim to seal qualification.

A victory tonight guarantees qualification but were Wolves youngsters to claim a win, then any Shrewsbury dropped points could put their second round spot in jeopardy.

“Yeah, we’ll probably be stronger than we have been in the other games,” said Cotterill, who used a sprinkling of Town academy youngsters in ties against Crewe, a 1-0 defeat, and the 3-1 win over Wolves’ youth side.

“What I don’t want us to do is go two weeks without a game, so we don’t want to lose too much rhythm.

“I need to find out where we are, we had some bumps and bruises on Sunday. I need to see where the freshness will come from.

“I need to see where Shaun is, Matty and Marko as well. I can’t answer the question as to what the team will be, but we will be stronger than we have been in the other games, because we’ve used a lot of the kids.”

Town have a decision to make over whether to provide Josh Vela the chance to make his return from a medial ligament injury tonight.

Vela has missed more than six weeks with the problem but was an unused substitute at Stratford Town on Sunday. The likelihood is he may enjoy a late cameo from the bench.

There is also a calf injury to Shaun Whalley to assess. The 34-year-old missed the FA Cup success over the weekend.