Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury were too 'soft'

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town crashed out at the final hurdle in their Group C after going down at the DW Stadium in a contest they required just a point to reach the knockout stages.

Goals in each half from their youthful hosts instead earned the Latics progression on a low-key and forgettable evening in front of barely 1,100 supporters, including less than 50 from Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury were left to stew on an early exit from the competition. But Town were at least able to welcome key midfielder Josh Vela back from six weeks out with a knee injury against the Latics, which Cotterill felt was a positive.

The Town boss said: "I just said to the boys that we didn't start playing until we were 2-0 down, I've said that too many times this season.

"We're almost a bit soft, and then we go 2-0 down and we get angry and start playing again.

"Whereas (we should) do that in the first place, and then we don't have to worry about being 2-0 down."

Cotterill made five changes from the strong side that knocked non-league Stratford Town out of the FA Cup on Sunday. He was also able to introduce Shaun Whalley at the break after the 34-year-old had been struggling with a calf problem.

A ninth-minute opener from young Latics defender Adam Long meant another game without a clean sheet for Cotterill's men, who were unable to build on their first away win of the season last time out.

Town are now out of action for nine days, with their scheduled home League One fixture against Rotherham on Saturday a victim of the Millers' international call-ups.

Shrewsbury players have been afforded time off ready to come in fresh next week in the build up to the trip to Cheltenham on Saturday week.

Cotterill had no complaints about bowing out of the competition, however, and admitted his disappointment having wanted to progress, but felt his side were disjointed - possibly owing to a mixed-up starting line-up.

He said: "I'm disappointed really, I wanted to get through to that next round.

"We had that opportunity tonight, even if we'd have got a draw it'd have gotten us through.

"So I'm disappointed, it was a lacklustre performance, it was a bit like one of those after the Lord's Mayor show. There was a lot of hype involved around the weekend and this game bothered me a little bit.

"I think the boys that normally start didn't reach the levels they normally have done, and for the others it's always difficult when they're thrown back out there to try to get up to speed again.

"And I think that's what we looked tonight, we looked disjointed, and that was probably down to where we are in the context of the week, is what I mean.

"There's a few positives, young Callum got 90 minutes again, I didn't think he let anybody down. It was only 15 or 20 minutes for Charlie but I thought he did OK.

"Obviously I'm pleased for Josh Vela to get 90 minutes under his belt in what was a competitive game, so there are some plusses, Shaun Whalley getting back out on the pitch after that worrying calf injury.