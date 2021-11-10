Elliott Bennett: No Shrewsbury Town let-up in the EFL Trophy

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time.

Town head to Wigan in their final Group C tie (7pm kick-off) where a win will guarantee progression to the knockout stages.

It is their final fixture for 10 days as this Saturday’s home League One fixture against Rotherham has been postponed due to Millers’ international call-ups.

Cotterill has used previous group ties against Crewe and Wolves under-21s as a chance to rotate his squad and offer game time to fringe players. But the boss is likely to call on more regulars in Greater Manchester in the knowledge there is no league game to follow.

Wing-back Bennett, who scored his first Town goal in the FA Cup last weekend, insists Cotterill will demand nothing less than 100 per cent whoever starts. He said: “We want to win every game, the manager demands that from us, so we look forward to it.

“Every time you get to cross the white line and play football for a club you should want to be doing your best.

“No-one goes out there to not want to do well, whether it’s the Trophy, league, FA Cup, it’s a chance to play football.”

Summer recruit and vice-captain Bennett, who turns 33 next month, added: “I’m getting a little bit older now, so every chance I get the chance to play I’m delighted and always want to do as well as I can.