Shrewsbury Town face FA Cup long haul

A general view of the Meadow (AMA)

However, Town should fancy their chances of progressing into the third round of the competition with the Cumbrian side currently second bottom of League Two.

Carlisle have won just two of their 15 league games so far.

The tie is due to be played on the weekend of December 4.

Town qualified for the second round after safely negotiating a potentially tricky first round tie with a 5-1 win at non-league Stratford Town on Sunday.

Meanwhile, AFC Telford United's postponed home clash against Guiseley has been re-arranged for Tuesday, November 30 (7.45pm).