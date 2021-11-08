Steve Cotterill feels for his Shrewsbury goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne

Town keeper Harry Burgoyne came in from the cold to cover for Marko Marosi in the FA Cup at Stratford on Sunday. He is likely to continue at Wigan on Wednesday.

Burgoyne was unexpectedly thrust between the sticks at non-league Stratford Town in Sunday’s first round clash.

And the Ludlow-born shot-stopper was beaten early on after letting a Will Grocott strike slip through him, but Town rallied to win 5-1.

Boss Cotterill suggested coming in form the cold is a challenging prospect for a goalkeeper. Burgoyne came in as first choice Marko Marosi tested positive for Covid-19 in the build-up. Burgoyne, 24, could face more cup exploits this week as Town head to Wigan for a Football League Trophy group tie tomorrow.

“The character was there in the first half. I don’t want to question the character. We made a mistake, two for the goal, a free-kick we didn’t need to give away and Harry made a mistake as he thinks he should have done better with the goal and is the first to hold his hands up,” Cotterill said.

“It’s really difficult when you’re a goalkeeper and don’t play games and are then thrust back out there.

“I would imagine it wasn’t in his head that he would have been playing in this game, it’s an awkward one for him.”

Burgoyne recovered from his error and made a smart diving save in the second half to prevent the Bards clawing themselves back into the tie.