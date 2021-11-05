Shrewsbury vs Stratford - Inside track

And ahead of their FA Cup first round tie, we got the inside track on the Bards from CRAIG GIBBONS of the Stratford Herald.

What has the mood been like among the club and fans since the draw/replay success?

Ever since the 3-2 win over Boston in the replay there has been a huge buzz around the club and it’s the talking point of the town right now. The fans are really looking forward to Sunday and regardless of the result, it will be a Cup tie that will live long in the memory of Bards fans.

Stratford have reached the first round for the first time in their history, sum up the journey through qualifying and how much this run has meant?

The run has been magical. The Bards have really had to dig deep to get this far and having gone to Boston to get a draw before beating them in the replay after leading 2-0 and pegged back to 2-2, they deserve to be at this stage. The run means everything to the club having never reached the fourth qualifying round before so reaching the first round is the icing on the cake. Beating Shrewsbury might just be the cherry on top!

The hosts sit mid-table in the Southern League Premier – albeit having played considerably fewer games – how has the league season been and would it be fair to say the Cup has taken precedent? And what would Stratford’s step three aim be generally?

There were high hopes before the season started that the Bards may be able to challenge towards the top but some disappointing defeats to Peterborough Sports, Biggleswade Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds really put paid to that. The hope now is to try to reach the play-offs, winning the games in hand can see them climb the table, but there’s a long way to go so as much as it’s cliched, it’ll be a case of taking one game at a time. I think it would be unfair to say the Cup has taken priority, but the intensity of the two Boston fixtures as well as the hectic league schedule has started to show.

Who have been the stars of the FA Cup run and the season so far?

I think without doubt the player of the season so far has been Liam O’Brien. He’s been awesome between the sticks and had it not been for him, the Bards could have had a few extra goals in the goals conceded column. Captain Will Grocott has also been one of the stars of the season and has four goals in the FA Cup, likewise has striker Jaanai Gordon so they are probably the ones to keep an eye on come Sunday.

Are there any quirky stories or facts about the club, manager or any of the players?

Story of the Cup belongs to Liam O’Brien. Prior to the fourth qualifying round replay his partner had given birth to a baby daughter and even had to joke with his partner if he was allowed to play in the match later that evening. Liam’s partner duly obliged and the goalkeeper certainly played his part in guiding the Bards through to the first round, making an incredible save in stoppage time to prevent Boston from making it 3-3.

Shrewsbury are towards the lower reaches of League One. Will the Bards fancy themselves able to cause a big upset on Sunday?

Realistically Shrewsbury should be able to bridge the huge gap between the two sides, however, this is the FA Cup and there’s been so many amazing stories in its magical history, so why can’t the Bards add to that? They’re on home soil and going to be playing in front of a 2,800 capacity crowd so it’s going to be an intimidating place for Salop to come to. At the end of the day it’s 11 v 11 and anything can happen.

And finally, a prediction?